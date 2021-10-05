Keybank National Association OH Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pentair were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

