Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Delek US were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,499 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 1,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 165,188 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of DK opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.