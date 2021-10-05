Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE WES opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

