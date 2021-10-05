Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $225.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.89 million and the lowest is $225.20 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $920.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $929.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. 20,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,072. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

