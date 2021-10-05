Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 601,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 61.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 390.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 1,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,320. Kimball International has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $419.32 million, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

