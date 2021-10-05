Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 329.80 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.14. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

