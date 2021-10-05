Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $2,494,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KC opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

