Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.