Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Shares Down 1.9%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.57 and last traded at $35.57. 20,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,367% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kyowa Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

