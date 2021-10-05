Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 428,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

NYSE LH traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $277.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.