Lafitte Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Lafitte Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Tivity Health accounts for about 0.8% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

TVTY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. 570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,271. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

