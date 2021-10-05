Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. MarketAxess makes up approximately 6.6% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of MarketAxess as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 15.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.64. 4,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.01 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

