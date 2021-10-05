Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.38

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $18.20. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 130,807 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $917.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

