Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $550.14 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $332.61 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

