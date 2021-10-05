Lamb Weston Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 492% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,119 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

