Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

SWIM opened at $14.62 on Friday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,246,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

