Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $57,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7,213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 334,708 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

