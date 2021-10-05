Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $43,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $409.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.51. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

