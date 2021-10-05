Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $71.72 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $71,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

