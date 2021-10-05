Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $82.28 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,759 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $82,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

