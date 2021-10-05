Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 417,665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Dolby Laboratories worth $49,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.07 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

