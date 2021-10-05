Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in September

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,728,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 1,202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.1 days.
Shares of LMPMF stock remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $0.74.
About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing
