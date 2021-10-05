Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in September

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,728,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 1,202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.1 days.

Shares of LMPMF stock remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

