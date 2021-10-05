Legal & General Group Plc Has $85.29 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.77% of Bunge worth $85,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

