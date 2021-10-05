Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $77,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 120,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

NYSE CRL opened at $398.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.79 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

