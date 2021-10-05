Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.