Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.02. 215,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.22. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

