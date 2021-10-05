Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.94

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 198172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

