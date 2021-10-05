LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGIH stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

