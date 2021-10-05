Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Global is benefiting from increasing Internet speed and an expanded mobile subscriber base. The company gained 2,400 customer relationships in the second quarter. Moreover, the company built 70,000 new premises in the reported quarter. Increasing demand for higher Internet speed in the U.K. is a key catalyst. Almost 80% of the company’s broadband base prefers speed above 100 Mbps. The company’s focus on offering higher value bundles is expected to drive the top line. Further, Liberty Global is benefiting from the acquisition of Sunrise Communications in Switzerland. However, the company’s prospects have been weighed down by the maturing Western European operations. Consequently, it’s businesses are expected to face stiff competition in the countries they operate in. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 50,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,299. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

