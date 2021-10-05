Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,009,000 after buying an additional 628,380 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,474,000 after buying an additional 152,709 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 148,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

