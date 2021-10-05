Lido Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 97.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 916,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.