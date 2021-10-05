Lido Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

