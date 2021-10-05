Lido Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 121.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

