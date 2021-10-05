Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,723,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

