Lido Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after buying an additional 754,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after buying an additional 741,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.85.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $313.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,179 shares of company stock valued at $56,606,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

