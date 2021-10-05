Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 611,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,852. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

