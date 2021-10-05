Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.36.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $410.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

