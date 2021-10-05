LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 272,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

