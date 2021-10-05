Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $345.99 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.47 and a 200 day moving average of $372.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

