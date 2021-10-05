Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Critical Contrast

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lombard Medical and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.88%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lombard Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 29.64 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -39.53

Lombard Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Risk & Volatility

Lombard Medical has a beta of 6.09, indicating that its share price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89%

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of endovascular stent-grafts that address significant unmet needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The company was founded on January 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

