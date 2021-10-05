Loopring (LRC) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $530.85 million and approximately $47.01 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.21 or 0.08163874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00258377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00111078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,882,007 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

