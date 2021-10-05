Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,598,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

