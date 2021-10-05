Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

