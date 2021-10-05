Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 19,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.