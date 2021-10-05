Lympo Price Hits $0.0097 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $390,529.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.44 or 0.08466553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00269362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00114077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

