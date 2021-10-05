Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.64. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.