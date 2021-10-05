Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 196.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,928 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 485,173 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

