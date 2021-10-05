Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $218,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 329,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

