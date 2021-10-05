Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $233,000 in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

PMT stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

