Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $96,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $914.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.